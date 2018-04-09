Too Many Polls: April 9th

The world of college baseball is filled with quality teams and lets face it: Too Many Polls. Mississippi teams move up and down weekly in D1Baseball, the National College Baseball Writers Association, Baseball America, the ESPN Coaches Poll, Perfect Game, and Collegiate Baseball.

Every week I’ll show you where Magnolia State schools stack up in SIX national rankings.

Ole Miss (27-6 overall, 7-5 SEC)

Perfect Game: 4

D1Baseball: 5

Baseball America: 5

Coaches: TBA

Collegiate Baseball: 9

NCBWA: TBA

Southern Miss (22-9 overall, 8-3 C-USA)

Baseball America: 12

D1Baseball: 13

Coaches: TBA

Perfect Game: 14

Collegiate Baseball: NR

NCBWA: TBA

Mississippi State 17-16 overall, 2-7 SEC)

D1Baseball: NR

Baseball America: NR

Perfect Game: NR

Collegiate Baseball: NR

NCBWA: TBA

Coaches: TBA

Delta State (28-6 overall, 17-3 Gulf South)

Collegiate Baseball: TBA (last week: 5)

NCBWA: TBA (last week: 6)

Perfect Game: TBA (last week: 3)

Mississippi College (24-10 overall, 13-7 Gulf South)

Collegiate Baseball: NR

NCBWA: TBA

Perfect Game: TBA

