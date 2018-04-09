Cindy Hyde Smith sworn in as first MS woman to serve in senate

First MS woman sworn into U.S. Senate; Source: WLBT

Cindy Hyde Smith was sworn into the Senate on Monday. Smith, who was formerly the State Agriculture Commissioner, is Mississippi's first woman to serve in the U.S. senate.

She is replacing Thad Cochran who retired April 1.

She served as a State Senator from 2000-2012 for her hometown of Brookhaven. After winning the election in 2011, she became the Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce starting in 2012.

She was a registered Democrat until 2010 when she switched to the Republican party.

Not only is Smith the first female U.S. Senator to represent Mississippi, she's the 6th female Republican U.S. Senator in history.

