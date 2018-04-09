Fallen tree cleared from Northside Drive after three and a half days

Crews Monday were still working to clear the damage left by Friday night's tornadoes and storms. Source: WLBT

Monday, crews were still working to clear the damage left by Friday night's tornadoes and storms.

Freddy Chism lives in the house facing a fallen tree on Northside Drive at Casablanca, and called to report it when it went down Friday night.

"The whole weekend," said Chism. "It's been down there since the storm. Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and still... That's sad."

Monday morning, the City blocked off all but one westbound lane of that block on Northside Drive, but cars coming eastbound would try to sneak through, heading straight into oncoming traffic.

"I was terrified this morning because school buses come through there," said Chism. "One of them just flew through it. That ain't right, man."

Jane Tucker says cars diverting onto Melbourne Road, where she lives, are driving dangerously fast.

"I've got a one block street. It's tiny, and people are flying down it, and it's been like this since the tree went down sometime Friday night," said Tucker.

She wishes that hadn't been allowed to happen all weekend.

"All day Saturday, they had a cop car on either side keeping people from going through, so it was obvious then that the City knew about it," said Tucker. "They just weren't willing to do anything about it."

Jackson's Public Works Director, Robert Miller, says there were power lines entangled in the tree, and the City doesn't handle those, so they were waiting to be able to coordinate with Entergy before taking care of the tree.

"Entergy came. They said it wasn't their fault. The tree's on their line. Then they called the City - it's not on the City. Then they called Comcast, and they said it's not on them," explained Chism. "Somebody's got to be responsible for this tree."

Entergy's Public Information Officer, Mara Hartman, says those aren't power lines; they're telephone and cable lines, so it should've been Comcast or AT&T's issue.

Regardless, crews did go out to finally remove that tree from the road Monday, and power is still on the area.

