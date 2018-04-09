Phone scammers impersonating Hinds County Sheriff's deputies asking for money cards

Hinds County Sheriff’s officials are warning the public about a phone scam targeting Hinds County citizens.

“We have received numerous complaints today from citizens that have been contacted by scammers posing as Hinds County Warrants Deputies, asking the target to go to a local Walgreens or Kroger and obtain a Green-Dot money pack card to avoid being arrested and jailed,” said Major Pete Luke.

Scammers are spoofing the number from where the call originates to indicate that the caller is calling from an actual Sheriff’s Department number.

Scammers are using real names of employees and one has created a business card with an actual employee’s name and a fictitious cell phone number on it.

The scammer sends a text picture of the official business card in an effort to convince the would be victim that they are talking to a deputy.

The persons being targeted often feel they have no option but to cooperate and follow the scammers instructions on obtaining a Green-Dot money card.

This results in huge financial losses for the victim.

“Hang up on these callers, don’t fall victim to this scam," said Luke. “Law enforcement will never ask you to get a money card in order for you to avoid jail.”

If you have been contacted by telephone by anyone identifying themselves as a Hinds County Deputy asking for money, please contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office and report it.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.