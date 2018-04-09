Dept. of Agriculture test shows Pearl tanks were not tampered with

One of the owners says his brother was cleaning the wells when someone took a picture. Source: WLBT

Stemming from a post on the "Let's Talk Pearl" Facebook page, the Sunoco Gas Station on Old Brandon Road is under investigation after one of it's owners was photographed with a water hose near the fuel tanks.

"My brother was, yesterday, cleaning the wells and somebody took a picture," co-owner Ranjit Singehaliwal said. "(They) put it on Facebook and they say we put water in the tank."

Singehaliwal and his brother say at a different store they own, a situation like this did occur two weeks ago, but that was due to a leak in a line and it has since been fixed. It was a happen-stance the brothers say was not totally in their control, but taught them to be more observant and cautious with all of their businesses.

"We're extra careful, especially during the raining seasons," Singehaliwal said. "There was some recoupment damage that could have caused that water to get in, but not at this gas station. We've never had a problem."

Mayor Jake Windham says he reported the store to the Department of Agriculture as soon as he caught wind of the claims and they sent out a team to test the tanks within 24 hours.

"They didn't see anything, any signs of improprieties," Mayor Windham said. "Actually the photo that was taken said it was consistent with pumping water out of the spill bucket which is what all gas stations do."

The final results are expected to come in on Wednesday after they are analyzed at the State Chemical Laboratory at Mississippi State University for compliance with state specifications.



The Department of Agriculture says any person who purchases fuel in the state of Mississippi and believes that they have received a faulty fuel product or have not received the amount of product they should have, may contact the petroleum division office to file a complaint at any time by calling 601-359-1101. The petroleum division handles over 250 complaints annually concerning quality and quantity. All complaints are addressed by field inspectors within 24 hours of receipt.



All fuel sold in the state of Mississippi must meet American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) specifications for quality. Fuel products found to be out of compliance are placed off-sale and may be subject to administrative penalties under the Petroleum Products Inspection Law of Mississippi.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.