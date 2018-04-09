Dept. of Agriculture test shows Pearl tanks were not tampered with

The FBI on Monday raided the office of Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney. Trump called the raid "a disgraceful situation" and "an attack on our country."More >>
Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.More >>
Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson says the body found in Vossburg on Monday morning appears to be Tennessee murder suspect Casey Lawhorn.More >>
A family is searching for answers after two infant sisters were sent to the hospital with serious injuries.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
The 3-year-old remains in the hospital in critical condition. Family members are praying she will survive.More >>
Darius Rucker is getting the gang back together. Hootie and the Blowfish will reunite for a one-night-only performance with Jason Aldean in Atlanta this summer, according to a news release from Rucker’s website.More >>
An Ada, Oklahoma first grader opened her reader textbook to find an unexpected name written inside: Blake Shelton.More >>
The mom took a closer look at the T-shirt when her son got home from school and realized the logo print wasn’t of golden arches after all.More >>
As controversy swirls around Facebook and your personal data being shared with others, one blogger wants to make sure you're also aware of apps that could be putting your teens in danger.More >>
