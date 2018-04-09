Attorney releases pictures of victim injured in Flowood officer-involved shooting

Officer fired at least nine bullet through the victim's silver Toyota Camry. Source: Attorney Dow Yoder

Photos have been released in the case of a man injured in a Flowood officer-involved shooting. Source: Attorney Dow Yoder

New pictures of the injuries sustained by a man who was shot in a Flowood officer-involved shooting March 8 have been released by his attorney.

Kenara "Von" McDavid is out of the hospital and recovering from six shots he received by a Flowood Police Department issued Glock.

"Three went from here to here to here, and I guess the penetration punctured one of my lungs," said McDavid.

Four bullets remain in McDavid's chest and back after being shot by a Flowood police officer.

According to the Jackson barber, doctors said they were too close to his spine and vital organs to try to remove.

McDavid's attorney Dow Yoder said at least nine 40-caliber hollow point bullets were fired through the passenger side of his client's parked Toyota Camry.

The 41-year-old reportedly asked a Kroger pharmacist a question about medication and was described as suspicious to Flowood police.

Police say McDavid was suspected of trying to purchase drugs with a forged prescription and tried to run over the officer.

"If we get a fair day in court we're gonna prove that he didn't commit a crime," said Yoder. "That he didn't threaten anyone's safety and that it was completely unreasonable for him to be shot six times based on nothing more than suspicion."

According to Yoder, no police video of the incident exists as far as he knows and Kroger's surveillance video of the scene disappeared.

"When you get to the part of the video where you would expect to see a car crank up, you would expect to see brake lights, you would expect to see the first muzzle flash from a pistol, the video freezes and then it doesn't start back again until 45 seconds to maybe a minute and a half in the future," said Yoder.

The Ridgeland attorney hopes this case will force police departments to improve their training and policies regarding lethal force.

A federal lawsuit claiming excessive force has been filed against the city of Flowood, its mayor, the police chief and the State of Mississippi.

MBI is investigating the case.

Spokesman Warren Strain said there is nothing to report at this time until they are further along in the investigation and forensics come back from the crime lab.

