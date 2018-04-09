M-Braves drop series finale with Smokies

The Mississippi Braves took the series Sunday with a 5-3 victory, but dropped the series finale Monday morning 5-4.

M-Braves manager Chris Maloney said he's pleased with his team's performance, winning their first series of the season.

"We came back and we kept playing and I think that's going to be the mark of this ball club," Maloney said. "They have some scrap in them, so that's good to see. If we can keep playing like that we're going to be all right."

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.