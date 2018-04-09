Man killed in Rankin Co. motorcycle crash identified

A man is dead after a motorcycle crash on River Bend Drive in Rankin County.

He has been identified as 36-year-old Jonathan Chadic from Rankin County. Chadic is known to race motorcycles on an amateur circuit and has had years of experience riding.

According to Rankin County Undersheriff Raymond Duke, Chadic was going at an extremely high rate of speed when he ran off the road and landed in a ditch.

Rankin County authorities received a 911 call Monday evening in reference to the wreck around 8:30.

A passing driver noticed the red glow of a motorcycle tail light right off the road and stopped to check it out. The Good Samaritan said he couldn't find the driver at first and hoped he had been taken to the hospital.

Moments later, he found Chadic laying in a water filled ditch near by. He pulled him from the water and began doing first aid. When emergency responders arrived, the Langford Fire and Pafford Ambulance took over first aid.

Unfortunately, the driver still died from his injuries on scene.

The motorcycle he was driving is a Suzuki GSXR1000 and was registered to someone in Desoto County. The registered owner told police that he sold the bike to a Rankin County resident the day before.

Based on evidence at the scene, Sheriff Bailey says they believe speed was a major factor in the wreck.

