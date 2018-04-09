One dead in motorcycle crash on River Bend Drive

A man is dead after a motorcycle crash on River Bend Drive in Rankin County.

According to Rankin County Undersheriff Raymond Duke, the driver was going at an extremely high rate of speed when he ran off the road and landed in a ditch.

The driver was pulled out by another motorist, but medical professionals could not revive the victim.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

There was no identification on the victim.

We will update this as more information becomes available.

