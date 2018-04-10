State's best restaurants were at Taste of Mississippi

Some of the best restaurants in town and from around the state served up some of their culinary favorites at the 31st annual Taste of Mississippi.

The event benefits Stewpot Community Services, and its mission is to fight hunger and homelessness in the metro area.

People were able to eat, drink and dance while helping a worthy cause.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Mississippi is the corporate sponsor of the event, and last year they raised more than $115 thousand.

