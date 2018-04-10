JSU donating 20,000 lbs sweet potatoes to community

Sweet potatoes will be dumped on a street in Jackson Tuesday morning, and it's all for a good cause.

The Society of St. Andrew is partnering with Jackson State University for a food distribution project.

20,000 pounds of sweet potatoes will be dropped on Pearl Street and volunteers will sort and bag them so they can be given away to residents later in the morning.

They're expected to dump the potatoes around 6:30-6:45 tomorrow morning, the volunteers are expected to start sorting at 8 and the residents can start picking them up at 9.

You can pick up sweet potatoes until noon today across from Blackburn Middle School.

