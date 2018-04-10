Carthage police looking for man wanted in connection with stolen car

Carthage police department looking for man wanted in connection to stolen car; Source: Carthage PD

Carthage police is looking for Christopher Tyler. He is wanted in connection with a stolen vehicle.

On Monday, around 2:38 p.m., Carthage police received a call that a blue 2012 Nissan Maxima had been stolen from the parking lot of the Shell gas station on Hwy 16 east.

The license plate number on the car is LIQ408.

If you have any information, your tip could be worth a reward.

Please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online by going to the homepage of the Central MS Crime Stoppers website.

You can also submit your tip by going to www.p3tips.com.

