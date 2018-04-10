#4 Ole Miss faces #12 Southern Miss Tuesday at Trustmark Park - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

#4 Ole Miss faces #12 Southern Miss Tuesday at Trustmark Park

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
#4 Ole Miss and #12 Southern Miss face off on the diamond for the 2nd time in the last 3 weeks. If the March 27th thriller in Oxford is any indication, we should have a treat Tuesday in Pearl.

The Rebels (27-6) and Golden Eagles (22-9) play at Trustmark Park, first pitch is at 6:00pm. Houston Roth will get the ball for the Rebs, JC Keys will do the same for USM.

Tickets are still available for the matchup, you can find information here: https://www1.ticketmaster.com/southern-miss-golden-eagle-baseball-vs-pearl-mississippi-04-10-2018/event/1B00543E88863A9E?artistid=1290886&majorcatid=10004&minorcatid=10

