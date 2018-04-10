#5 Ole Miss faces #13 Southern Miss Tuesday at Trustmark Park - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

#5 Ole Miss faces #13 Southern Miss Tuesday at Trustmark Park

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Connect
Source: Spectrum Events Source: Spectrum Events
PEARL, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

#5 Ole Miss and #13 Southern Miss face off on the diamond for the second time in the last three weeks.

If the March 27 thriller in Oxford is any indication, we should have a treat Tuesday in Pearl.

The Rebels (27-6) and Golden Eagles (22-9) play at Trustmark Park, first pitch is at 6:00pm. Houston Roth will get the ball for the Rebs, JC Keys will do the same for USM.

Tickets are still available for the matchup, you can find information here.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly