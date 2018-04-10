5 Ole Miss faces #13 Southern Miss Tuesday at Trustmark Park

#5 Ole Miss and #13 Southern Miss face off on the diamond for the second time in the last three weeks.

If the March 27 thriller in Oxford is any indication, we should have a treat Tuesday in Pearl.

Thomas Dillard's 3-run homer in 7th caps comeback, #4 Ole Miss rallies to beat #14 Southern Miss 7-6. Will Golsan's grab in the 9th saved the day. Hunter Slater had 2 HR for USM



Highlights below, Bianco/Berry postgame reaction here: https://t.co/5cSYlEk6XK #HottyToddy #SMTTT pic.twitter.com/ORmurjejE9 — Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) March 28, 2018

The Rebels (27-6) and Golden Eagles (22-9) play at Trustmark Park, first pitch is at 6:00pm. Houston Roth will get the ball for the Rebs, JC Keys will do the same for USM.

Tickets are still available for the matchup, you can find information here.

