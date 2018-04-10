SWAC Central: Tony Hughes after 4/10 JSU Practice

Jackson State held another practice before sunrise Tuesday morning. The Tigers are in their final week of spring practice, the Blue & White Game is set for Saturday at 1:00pm at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

NEW on SWAC CENTRAL: Jackson State had another 5:00am practice today. Blue & White Game set for Saturday at 1:00pm.#JSU head coach Tony Hughes recaps Monday scrimmage, talked QB Derrick Ponder & more, watch here or on MS Sports Now app: https://t.co/YjNEOaCvfq @JStateTigers pic.twitter.com/bGdI3gpESR — Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) April 10, 2018

Head coach Tony Hughes recapped Monday's scrimmage, talked about the play of QB Derrick Ponder, and much more. Watch above.

