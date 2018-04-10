SWAC Central: Tony Hughes after 4/10 JSU Practice - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

SWAC Central: Tony Hughes after 4/10 JSU Practice

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Jackson State held another practice before sunrise Tuesday morning. The Tigers are in their final week of spring practice, the Blue & White Game is set for Saturday at 1:00pm at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Head coach Tony Hughes recapped Monday's scrimmage, talked about the play of QB Derrick Ponder, and much more. Watch above.

