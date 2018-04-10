MBI issues Silver Alert for missing New Albany man

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 80-year-old James H. Riddle of New Albany.

Riddle is described as a black male, six feet one inch tall, weighing 160 lbs with gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen Monday just before 1:00 p.m. in the 500 block of North Street in New Albany in a gray Lincoln Town car with a Mississippi license plate, UND 308.

Mr. Riddle was last seen wearing a red sweater, black pants, and black slippers.

Family members say that he suffers from a medical condition that might impair his judgment.

If anyone sees this man, please call New Albany police at 662-534-2222.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.