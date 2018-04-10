Silver Alert cancelled; New Albany man found safe - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Silver Alert cancelled; New Albany man found safe

NEW ALBANY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has cancelled the Silver Alert issued Tuesday for 80-year-old James H. Riddle of New Albany.

He has been located and is safe.

