Jackson building intentionally set on fire - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Jackson building intentionally set on fire

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Jackson building set on fire; Source: WLBT Jackson building set on fire; Source: WLBT
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A building on Allen Street in Jackson was intentionally set on fire Tuesday morning.

According to Jackson Fire Chief Cleotha Sanders, no injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.

Employees said the fire started in the warehouse. That part of the building is damaged.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly