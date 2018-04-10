Governor Bryant orders immediate closure of 83 locally owned bridges

Governor Phil Bryant has ordered the Mississippi Department of Transportation to immediately close 83 locally owned bridges that have been judged deficient by the federal National Bridge Inspection Standards and the Mississippi Office of State Aid Road Construction.

The bridges slated for immediate closure are in Amite, Carroll, Clarke, Greene, Hinds, Humphreys, Ittawamba, Jasper, Jones, Lauderdale, Leake, Lincoln, Newton, Pike, Smith and Wayne counties. The proclamation also applies to bridges that are found to be deficient in the future.

“These bridges have been deemed unsafe for the traveling public,” Governor Bryant said. “Keeping them open constitutes an unnecessary risk to public safety, violates the corrective action plan agreed upon by the state and federal government and jeopardizes federal infrastructure funds Mississippi receives.”

The bridges will remain closed until they are in compliance with federal and state laws, regulations and standards.

The U.S. Department of Transportation notified the state last week that the Federal Highway Administration Mississippi Division Office is concerned that the bridges remaining open constitutes an unacceptable safety risk to the traveling public whose remedy requires immediate federal, state and local action.

