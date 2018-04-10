Tree hauler overturns at Old Natchez Trace Road, MS 43 in Canton - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Tree hauler overturns at Old Natchez Trace Road, MS 43 in Canton

After turning too hard, a log trucked fell into a deep drop-off in Madison County.

The truck was making a right hand turn from Old Natchez Trace Road onto MS-43, when its right wheels dropped off the road.

Wards Towing arrived on the scene to turn the truck upright, but drivers should expect a delay and seek alternate routes where possible.

