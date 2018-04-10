Tree hauler overturns at Old Natchez Trace Road, MS 43 in Canton

A log truck overturned at Old Natchez Trace Road and MS 43. Source: WLBT

After turning too hard, a log trucked fell into a deep drop-off in Madison County.

The truck was making a right hand turn from Old Natchez Trace Road onto MS-43, when its right wheels dropped off the road.

Overturned Tree Hauler Truck MS 43 at Old Natchez Trace Rd in Madison Co. No injuries. Wards Towing just arrived on scene to lift the truck upright. pic.twitter.com/OXZ5xp1P3h — MHP Jackson (@MHPTroopC) April 10, 2018

Wards Towing arrived on the scene to turn the truck upright, but drivers should expect a delay and seek alternate routes where possible.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.