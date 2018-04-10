Tree hauler overturns at Old Natchez Trace Road, MS 43 in Madiso - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Tree hauler overturns at Old Natchez Trace Road, MS 43 in Madison Co.

Posted by ShaCamree Gowdy, Digital Content Producer
Source: Mississippi Highway Patrol Source: Mississippi Highway Patrol
MADISON COUNTY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

After turning too hard, a log trucked fell into a deep drop-off in Madison County.

The truck was making a right hand turn from Old Natchez Trace Road onto Highway 43, when its right wheels dropped off the road.

Wards Towing arrived on the scene to life the truck upright but drivers should expect a delay and seek alternate routes where possible.

