Former Meridian nursing home employee arrested on 7 count indictment

According to Attorney General Jim Hood, a former office manager at a Meridian nursing home faces 70 years in prison for allegedly stealing money from nursing home residents and the facility.

39-year-old Christy Moulds surrendered to authorities Monday and was booked into the Lauderdale County Jail on a seven-count indictment.

A Lauderdale County grand jury charged Moulds with six felony counts of exploitation of a vulnerable person and one felony count of embezzlement.

The indictment states that she stole more than $250.00 from each account of six different patients by falsifying Trust Fund Cash Request Forms.

Under the embezzlement charge, the indictment states that she took between $5,000 and $25,000 from the nursing home’s Resident Trust Account.

If convicted, Moulds faces 10 years for each count of exploitation and 10 years for embezzlement. She also faces up to $35,000 in fines.

