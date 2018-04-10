Tenant catches burglar red-handed, whoops him

A burglar bit off more than he could chew when he was caught red-handed by a tenant on Wacaster Street Tuesday morning.

"I come around the corner out of the bedroom and seen somebody in the house," said Aaron, the tenant. "He took off in the kitchen so I chased him to the front door that's where it went down."

It didn't take long for the burglar to realize he picked the wrong house when he was detained by the homeowner.

"First I had to lay him out then I had to keep him down till they got here so I held him on the ground," said Aaron. "Reckon I watched too much TV cause I put my knee in his back and neck just like the police."

The suspected burglar didn't go immediately to jail, but to the hospital, after tussling with the person he tried to steal from.

"He had moved the TV we had in the front to the back somewhere, I caught him and gave him a good a** whooping," said Aaron. "He in the house but he telling me it wasn't him, he ain't do it. I ain't believe him so I kept on doing what I had to do."

Residents on the block say there have been a recent rash of break-ins, but that may now stop, since the likely culprit was caught red-handed.

"People work hard for everything they got and nobody want they sh*t took like that so I did what anybody should do is protect your own," said Aaron.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.