The town of Summit wants to take over a historic cemetery

Greenlawn Cemetery in Summit has been the final resting place for many people in the community since 1916. In recent years, there has been ownership issues, but that could change soon.

“The town needs to take it over,” said Summit’s Mayor Percy Robinson.

Mayor Robinson says many of his family members and friends are buried at this historic, private cemetery.

According to Robinson, a cemetery club originally owned these grounds. When the cemetery expanded, the deed was put in Summit Missionary Baptist Church's name. The mayor says the problem is over the years, the property was not being properly maintained, so a group of concerned community members took over the day-to-day duties.

“I didn't want to see it go down and it would only take a month for it to go down,” said 83-year-old volunteer Joyce Waterman. “The church asked me to take over until they found someone, but never did it.”

Waterman admits the volunteers are getting older and can't handle the job much longer.

The mayor says Summit is now taking steps to take ownership of Greenlawn Cemetery.

According to a letter signed by the deacons and trustees of the church, they support the decision.

“I don't want it to be abandoned. I don't want it to grow up and weeds. I don't want it to be neglected.”

The mayor says the next step in owning the cemetery is to pass a resolution, which will happen soon, and then there will be a court hearing.

The town could own this cemetery as early as next month.

