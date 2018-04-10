Brandon Smith's webgem highlights Richland win over Florence

A Mississippi State signee put on a show Tuesday in Rankin County. Richland's Brandon Smith soared in the 2nd inning to rob a hit then scored the go-ahead run in the 3rd.

The Rangers beat Florence 2-1 to move to 20-3 on the season. Richland clinched the 4A Region 6 title.

