23 Mississippi State softball routs Alcorn State to win 30th game

#23 Mississippi State softball slugged their way to their 30th win of the season. Mia Davidson hit her 14th homer as the Bulldogs beat Alcorn State 11-0.

FINAL | A complete-game shutout for @hollyward14 and a BIG night at the plate sends No. 24 Mississippi State to its 30th win of the season!#HailState?? pic.twitter.com/NWWcQLiLlj — MSU Softball (@HailStateSB) April 11, 2018

Holly Ward tossed a complete game shutout Tuesday night, her 5th of the season. She allowed just 3 hits.

MSU will travel to Oxford to renew their rivalry with Ole Miss. The three-game series starts Saturday afternoon.

