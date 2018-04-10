23 Mississippi State softball routs Alcorn State to win 30th game

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
#23 Mississippi State softball slugged their way to their 30th win of the season. Mia Davidson hit her 14th homer as the Bulldogs beat Alcorn State 11-0.
FINAL | A complete-game shutout for @hollyward14 and a BIG night at the plate sends No. 24 Mississippi State to its 30th win of the season!#HailState?? pic.twitter.com/NWWcQLiLlj— MSU Softball (@HailStateSB) April 11, 2018
Holly Ward tossed a complete game shutout Tuesday night, her 5th of the season. She allowed just 3 hits.
MSU will travel to Oxford to renew their rivalry with Ole Miss. The three-game series starts Saturday afternoon.
