23 Mississippi State softball routs Alcorn State to win 30th game

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
#23 Mississippi State softball slugged their way to their 30th win of the season. Mia Davidson hit her 14th homer as the Bulldogs beat Alcorn State 11-0.

Holly Ward tossed a complete game shutout Tuesday night, her 5th of the season. She allowed just 3 hits.

MSU will travel to Oxford to renew their rivalry with Ole Miss. The three-game series starts Saturday afternoon.

