Cockrell and Dillard have 3 RBIs as #4 Ole Miss beats #12 Southern Miss 11-3

#4 Ole Miss put up a crooked number special Tuesday in Pearl. The Rebels scored 6 runs in the 2nd inning to jump out to an early lead. They would tack on a few more to beat #12 Southern Miss 11-3 at Trustmark Park.

Chase Cockrell hit a three-run homer in the 2nd in the victory. He had 3 RBI on the evening along with Thomas Dillard. Houston Roth was solid on the bump, striking out 7 in 5 innings.

The Golden Eagles scored all of their runs in the 5th inning. They cut the deficit to 7-3 but the Rebels scored 1 in the 8th and 3 in the 9th for the final tally.

Ole Miss improves to 28-6 overall, Southern Miss falls to 22-10.

