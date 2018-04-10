MDOT honors fallen employees with wreath ceremony

The Mississippi Department of Transportation honored employees who've passed away while working on the roads of the Magnolia State. A wreath laying ceremony took place in front of their downtown headquarters.

The agency welcomed family and friends of fallen employees and threw a small reception afterward to remember their hard work.

In front of the building stands a large headstone with the names of everyone who has died while working for the agency since 1951. Executive Director of MDOT Melinda McGrath emotionally talked to the crowd and reminded them of the work that their employees put into the roads of Mississippi.

"You know, I think too often we just take for granted what a public servant means, and you know for us, for the Department of Transportation or the city of Jackson, it is our guys, or ladies out on the road, making the road safe for the traveling public," said McGrath. "We just really want to make people aware of the fact that these guys are working, and that these are real people and their doing a real job to make your life safe."

Remembering a loved one who's passed can be hard for families, but one woman every year drives hours to come back to Jackson to watch MDOT honor her son.

Deborah Kilsby-Amador and several other families were a part of the ceremony, and are thankful for the agency and their remembrance of their employees.

"This once a year ceremony is over the moon," said Kilsby-Amador. "You know as a mom, it was difficult in the beginning, but having the support of MDOT is just more than anyone can ask for. It’s bittersweet of course, but having the cooperation and understanding and sympathy from MDOT administration, employees, friends and church family will get you through anything."

MDOT is reminding drivers to stay off their cell phones and to simply drive safe.

