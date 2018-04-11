Coming up on WLBT: Gov Bryant order immediate bridge closures

The governor has ordered that nearly 100 bridges be shut down immediately. We'll have a live report on how this could impact your morning drive.
Officials continue their talk regarding moving the Jackson Zoo. We'll have details on planned meetings.
JSU gets a big cash prize. We'll tell you the top spot the school won.
See you in 10.
~Joy
The little girl bravely confronted the suspect, as the woman drove the two kids toward the Mexican border.More >>
Family members and friends describe the 28-year-old as “sweet” and “tender,” saying she died far too soon.More >>
Two people have been charged with murder in Brunswick County.More >>
A family is searching for answers after two infant sisters were sent to the hospital with serious injuries.More >>
The Lexington County Sheriff's Department says a woman who had been reported missing since March 31 has been located in Aiken County.More >>
The perfectly healthy man learned an important lesson: Eat this pepper at your own risk. They are deadly hot.More >>
Many Kentucky teachers are worried about what lies ahead now that Gov. Matt Bevin has signed the state's pension reform bill into law.More >>
Chesterfield Police Chief Colonel Jeffrey Katz is warning parents to pay attention to whats behind their kids phone screens. He listed 10 apps teens are using that parents should know about.More >>
The old U.S. 68/KY 80 Lake Barkley Bridge at Canton will be demolished Wednesday, April 11, weather permitting. The new bridge will be closed for two hours.More >>
An East Texas nurse has been arrested on a murder charge. And KSLA News 12 has confirmed that he is the same man who's nursing license has been temporarily suspended.More >>
