Contractor fails to complete home repairs for Jackson woman

Laura Allison had been living in her home on Catalina Drive in Jackson for 12 years when it burned down on Christmas night in 2017. A tragically emotional event that she hoped her family could rebuild from by May.

"I hired this guy from Hazlehurst named Lee Curtis Benson" Allison said, "He's someone I've been knowing for a couple years and he was supposed to be doing at least 50%, but he's only put a roof on and I haven't been able to get in contact with him since"

Allison says she was referred to Benson by a friend and that Benson was paid $22,000 at the end of February to start the job. She says he put on the roof and began framing out the back wall, but then didn't come back after Easter.

The Better Business Bureau and the Mississippi Board of Contractors have, also, opened up investigations against Benson who they found is not a licensed contractor. The Contractor's Board even ticketed Benson in 2017 for some unlicensed work.

"In the state of Mississippi, any jobs that a contractor does that is over $10,000 must be licensed by the Mississippi Board of Contractors." CEO of the Mississippi BBB, John O'Hara said, "This individual does not have a current license and they are having trouble finding him."

Work from an unlicensed contractor can allow for insurance companies to drop claim damages and the BBB suggests any time you get home repairs paying the person in thirds. Just like the contracting board has over the past year and Allison the last two weeks, when we tried to contact Lee Curtis Benson, even driving to his home in Hazlehurst. His family said Benson is in the hospital and they did not want to speak on his behalf.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.