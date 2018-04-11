JPD looking for woman suspected of using stolen debit card; Source: JPD

The Jackson Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a woman suspected of using a stolen debit card at an ATM.

The woman was caught on camera standing at a local ATM outside of an SUV.

Jackson police describe the vehicle as a Mazda SUV or van.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).

