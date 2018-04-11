2nd Dak Prescott Football Pro Camp set for July 14th-15th at MSU

Press Release from ProCamps
Former Mississippi State All-American Quarterback Dak Prescott has announced the date and location of his second annual youth football camp.
The Dak Prescott Football ProCamp will be held on July 14th and 15th from 8:30 AM – 12:00 PM at Mississippi State University. Participants will learn fundamental football skills and have the opportunity to meet and interact with the star quarterback. Each participant will receive a souvenir autograph from Dak and a team photo with Dak.
Prescott will be on-site to direct the event and will be joined by a selection of prep and college coaches from the area. The camp is open to boys and girls of all skill levels in grades 1-8.
The camp’s event partners include Energice, Citi, and Welch’s Fruit Snacks.
Registration and more information is available at DakPrescottCamp.com.
Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.
IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
WLBT
(601) 948-3333EEO Report Closed Captioning
WDBD
(601) 948-3731EEO Report Closed Captioning
715 South Jefferson Street
Jackson, MS 39201
(601)948-3333
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.