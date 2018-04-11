McComb man wanted for sexual assault of a vulnerable adult

The McComb Police Department is currently seeking the location of 45-year-old Clifton Dillon Jr., of McComb. Source: McComb PD

The McComb Police Department is currently seeking the location of 45-year-old Clifton Dillon Jr., of McComb.

Dillon is alleged to have sexually assaulted a vulnerable adult.

Anyone that has any information as to the whereabouts of Dillon should contact McComb Police Department at 601-684-3213 or CrimeStoppers at 601-684-0033.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.