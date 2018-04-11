Are potholes driving business away from the Capital City?

A local realtor says potholes in the streets of Jackson are putting a dent in his business.

Bret Baxter says he hit a pothole that caused serious damage to his car. His bumper, lights, and tire were dinged up after going in the hole.

Baxter says that he believes people are now hesitant to invest in Jackson real estate because of the condition of the streets. He believes many businesses could shy away from the Capital City until the streets are fixed.

"They're reluctant because the first impression made on somebody coming into Jackson, Mississippi, is the road," said Baxter. "They're driving on it and it's bad for business. It's not good for the people who already live here."

When the city was asked if they felt the street conditions were impacting business in Jackson, they would only say that more information on potholes would be forthcoming.

Baxter says he believes the city should hire outside contractors to fix the streets. He believes businesses, of any type at any level, depend on a good infrastructure for growth and that won't happen in Jackson until something is done.

"I've had customers in town and one of the first things they comment on is how did we let the roads get so terrible," added Baxter.

