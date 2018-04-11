Last chance to tour the St. Jude Dream Home

The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway house will be open for extended open houses this Wednesday - Saturday from 9 a.m. -7 p.m. This is the final chance for the public to tour the beautiful house built by Deep South Custom Homes before it is given away.

All 9,500 tickets have been sold, but just for touring the home visitors can enter for a free chance to win a $10,000 shopping spree to Miskelly Furniture.

The approximately 2,800 square foot, 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom house, located in Crossview Plantation in Brandon, will be raffled live for the benefit of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital on WLBT Sunday, April 22 at 12 p.m. Sponsors of the fundraising campaign include WLBT, Deep South Custom Homes, Miss 103 and Miskelly Furniture, and national sponsors Brizo, Shaw Floors, Trane and Bosch.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.