Students learn why drinking and driving is not the answer

Hinds County Sheriff Victor Mason says Mississippi is one of the leading states for alcohol-related fatalities, so he's showing some middle school students what it's like to drive impaired.

In honor of Alcohol Responsibility Month, the Hinds County Sheriff's Office is giving middle school students a first-hand experience at what it's like while driving under the influence.

These students were first given the opportunity to drive the course at the Mississippi state fairgrounds "soberly", but after that it's under the influence of drunk goggles.

Deputies tried helping the students navigate as they were seeing double, but even with directions the young drivers found driving drunk is not safe or easy.

"We want to show them early that drinking and driving doesn't mix," said Sheriff Mason. "I can just about tell you the drinking is going to win, but we don't want them to be a fatality, so we are trying to cut down and just keep them here a little bit longer."

According to the Centers of Disease Control, at least one third of those who are underage have consumed alcohol and those who drink and drive are 17 times more likely to die in a crash.

