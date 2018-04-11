City of Jackson’s Crime and Justice Summit set for April 19

The City of Jackson is inviting all citizens to attend the upcoming Crime and Justice Summit on Thursday, April 19, beginning at 6 p.m.

The summit will address important issues and concerns centering on crime and justice in the Capital City.

City officials and representatives from the Jackson Police Department will be on hand.

The summit will be held at the Jackson Convention Complex on East Pascagoula Street.

For more information on the Crime and Justice Summit, contact the Manager of Constituent Services, Keyshia Sanders at 601-960-1084 or via email.

