41-year-old man shot multiple times inside car on Forest Avenue - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

41-year-old man shot multiple times inside car on Forest Avenue

Posted by Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
41-year-old man shot multiple times inside car on Forest Avenue Source: WLBT 41-year-old man shot multiple times inside car on Forest Avenue Source: WLBT
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The Jackson Police Department is investigating after a man was shot multiple times while sitting inside a vehicle at the Lakeview Apartments on Forest Avenue. 

JPD Sgt. Roderick Holmes said officers responded to the scene just after 8:30 p.m. and found a 41-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. 

According to tweet from JPD, the victim is in stable condition at the hospital.

There are no suspects right now and this investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly