41-year-old man shot multiple times inside vehicle on Forest Avenue

The Jackson Police Department is investigating after a man was shot multiple times while sitting inside a vehicle at the Lakeview Apartments on Forest Avenue.

JPD Sgt. Roderick Holmes said officers responded to the scene just after 8:30 p.m. and found a 41-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to tweet from JPD, the victim's condition and any suspect information is unknown.

#JPD is investigating a shooting at the Lakeview Apts in the 2300 block of Forest Ave. Initial reports are of a male shot multiple times while sitting in a vehicle. Victim’s condition and suspect info are unknown. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) April 12, 2018

This is a developing story. We have a crew en route to the scene and we will update this are more information becomes available.

