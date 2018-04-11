Man shot multiple times inside vehicle on Forest Avenue - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Man shot multiple times inside vehicle on Forest Avenue

JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The Jackson Police Department is investigating after a man was shot multiple times while sitting inside a vehicle at the Lakeview Apartments on Forest Avenue. 

According to tweet from JPD, the victim's condition and any suspect information is unknown.

This is a developing story. We have a crew en route to the scene and we will update this are more information becomes available. 

