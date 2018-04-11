Advocacy groups file complaint against YouTube

Over 20 advocacy groups have formed a coalition and filed a complaint against YouTube.

The coalition claims YouTube has been collecting and profiting from the private information of children and has violated federal children’s privacy laws.

Under the FTC's Children’s Online Privacy Protection Rule, websites or online services are required to get consent from parents before collecting information from children under the age of 13.

A 2017 study listed in the complaint shows about 80% of children between the ages of 6-12 used YouTube daily.

According to the complaint, a recent survey shows more children use the YouTube app instead of YouTube Kids, which is marketed towards children and is supposed to be easier to operate.

Candice Kelly is a mother of 2 and the Assistant Principal at Huey L Porter Middle School in Canton.

She said she and her 4-year-daughter Jiana use the regular YouTube app as well as the YouTube Kids app quite often.

“It’s very easy especially after a long day, a really, really long day, and I’m also a full-time student, to be tempted to simply give the device to the child,” Kelly said. “It’s just so easy to keep them quiet and it works very well.”

Although it can occupy her daughter for a while, Kelly said she keeps an open ear for anything out of the ordinary.

“Typically, I can hear when something is not quite right,” Kelly said. “She’s gone from Frozen, the Disney movie, to something a little bit off and I’m able to say okay, we need to look at something different.”

Now that she’s aware of the concerns over YouTube’s privacy policy, Kelly said she had concerns about her information also being exposed.

“On some of my devices, there’s personal information saved,” Kelly said. “If she wanted to, she could push something and very easily we could have some information that we didn’t want displayed, displayed.”

