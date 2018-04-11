Hip-Hop Star Lil Boosie calls for boycott of Spring Break events in south Mississippi

The move to boycott comes after Lil Boosie claims he was pepper-sprayed at Dillard's by a mall security guard after performing at last year's Spring Fest. Source: WLBT

The move to boycott comes after Lil Boosie claims he was pepper-sprayed at Dillard's by a mall security guard after performing at last year's Spring Fest. Source: Instagram

The move to boycott comes after Lil Boosie claims he was pepper-sprayed at Dillard's by a mall security guard after performing at last year's Spring Fest. Source: Instagram

Hip-Hop Star Lil Boosie is calling for people to boycott all the Spring Break events in South Mississippi this weekend.

This move comes after a scuffle at a Biloxi store last year involving police and the Baton Rouge rapper.

READ MORE: Lil Boosie suing Biloxi PD, Dillard's over spring break incident

“As for Lil Boosie, he is a legend down south,” said one spring breaker.

Hip-hop star Lil Boosie, whose real name is Torrence Hatch, has started a beef and is taking to Instagram for support. He posted a message on his page asking fans not to support any of the Black Beach spring break events this weekend.

A post shared by Boosie BadAzz (@officialboosieig) on Apr 9, 2018 at 2:33pm PDT

The move to boycott comes after Lil Boosie claims he was pepper-sprayed at Dillard's by a mall security guard after performing at last year's Spring Fest.

The incident that happened inside the department store that day was caught on camera by a shopper following Hatch and his crew. Boosie is now suing Dillard's and the Biloxi Police Department.

VIDEO: Dillard's security guard pepper sprays Lil Boosie's crew

“I think people should boycott off what he has been through," said a spring breaker. "You have to realize if you are going to a place and going to have fun and enjoy yourself and you have interferences with police and what they have going on, it won't be an enjoyable experience.”

Not everyone supports Boosie's call for a boycott. Some say his beef is not with the event and he shouldn't use Black Beach as a scapegoat.

READ MORE: Spring Break organizers say rapper Lil Boosie is 'attacking the wrong people'

“I don't feel good about what happened to him of course, but I don't feel like he should be totally against something for our people,” said one Jackson resident.

“A lot of things he went through are maybe because of his title and the culture he is in," said a Jackson resident. "Not everyone will be treated the same way he was.”

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.