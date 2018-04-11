PGA Tour winner Troy Matteson gives back at Annandale

Spring time means great weather and some golf. More than a few foursomes benefited from a two-time PGA Tour winner offering a free drive. Troy Matteson gave back at the Hearts & Clubs Tournament at Annandale. So how did a golfer with major championship experience swing by the Sip on a Tuesday afternoon?

"Well, Whit Hughes is one of my good buddies. He asked me to come last year and he asked me to come this year. It's hard to turn him down, but this is one of my favorite places to be. I'm used to playing here obviously. Great course, great venue. The PGA Tour gives back to charity more than all other sports combined every single year. And that's something that us players take pride in."

All proceeds from the Hearts & Clubs Tournament benefit Baptist Medical Center's heart and cardiovascular services.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.