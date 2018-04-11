Jackson State beats Tougaloo to win 5th straight game - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Jackson State beats Tougaloo to win 5th straight game

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Tougaloo upset Jackson State on April 4th. The Tigers made sure there wouldn't be an encore on Wednesday. Lamar Briggs hit an RBI triple as JSU beat TC 6-5 at Bob Braddy Field.

The Tigers win their 5th straight game and improve to 22-11. JSU returns to SWAC play on Friday. The conference leaders travel to Mississippi Valley for a weekend series.

