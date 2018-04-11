Jackson State beats Tougaloo to win 5th straight game

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Tougaloo upset Jackson State on April 4th. The Tigers made sure there wouldn't be an encore on Wednesday. Lamar Briggs hit an RBI triple as JSU beat TC 6-5 at Bob Braddy Field.
Hand shakes and high fives! Tigers win 6-5. Cahill with the win! Tirado with the save!— JSU Tigers Baseball (@JSUTigersBBall) April 11, 2018
The Tigers win their 5th straight game and improve to 22-11. JSU returns to SWAC play on Friday. The conference leaders travel to Mississippi Valley for a weekend series.
Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.
IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
WLBT
(601) 948-3333EEO Report Closed Captioning
WDBD
(601) 948-3731EEO Report Closed Captioning
715 South Jefferson Street
Jackson, MS 39201
(601)948-3333
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.