Forest Hill star Ladarius Marshall signs with Southern Miss

The University of Southern Mississippi men's basketball program finished the 2017-18 season with a lot of momentum and a surprise run to the Conference USA Tournament semifinals, where they fell to eventual champion Marshall 85-75.

The Golden Eagles added more momentum this Wednesday after Forest Hill standout Ladarius Marshall signed with the program.

Marshall is a 6-foot-7 wing highly touted for his athleticism. He's the second Dandy Dozen player to sign with the Golden Eagles in the 2018 class, joining St. Joe-Madison 6-1 guard Gabe Watson. According to 247 Sports, Marshall had offers from Baylor, Memphis, Mississippi State, Ohio State and Tennessee.

The Golden Eagles will return a strong back court next season with Cortez Edwards, Tyree Griffin and Dominic Magee, who declared for the draft but is expected to return. Marshall should add much needed production inside. He put up 18 points, 10.8 rebounds and 4.7 blocks per game this past season.

The 2018 recruiting class also includes 6-7 forward Nikola Jerotic from Southwest Christian Academy and 6-7 forward Tyler Stevenson from New Hope.

