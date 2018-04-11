Luke Alexander has 4 RBI as MSU routs Alabama State 15-4

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Mississippi State had a heck of a hump day in Montgomery. Luke Alexander was 3 for 3 with 4 RBI as the Bulldogs beat Alabama State 15-4.
MSU scored 7 runs in the first inning en route to the victory. Jordan Westburg highlighted the frame with a two-run blast, his first career home run. Denver McQuary tossed 5 shutout innings, striking out 4 to record the win.
The Bulldogs improve to 18-16 overall. They'll travel to #21 Auburn for a weekend series starting Friday.
