Luke Alexander has 4 RBI as MSU routs Alabama State 15-4

Mississippi State had a heck of a hump day in Montgomery. Luke Alexander was 3 for 3 with 4 RBI as the Bulldogs beat Alabama State 15-4.

MSU scored 7 runs in the first inning en route to the victory. Jordan Westburg highlighted the frame with a two-run blast, his first career home run. Denver McQuary tossed 5 shutout innings, striking out 4 to record the win.

The Bulldogs improve to 18-16 overall. They'll travel to #21 Auburn for a weekend series starting Friday.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.