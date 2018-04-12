This Morning on WLBT: Milestone for new concert venue

Good morning! The box office at the new Brandon Amphitheater will open for the first time this morning. The first show at the sprawling outdoor complex is next Wednesday. We'll take a closer look.

The mayor of Jackson says he does not support the proposed relocation of the Jackson Zoo. Its leadership continues to pursue the move to LeFleur's Bluff State Park. We'll have an update.

And there will be some changes in the weather as we get closer to the weekend, but Thursday should be quite nice. Meteorologist Patrick Ellis will have the First Alert Forecast all morning long.

Join us on WLBT from 4:30 to 7 and on Fox 40 from 7 to 9. We're up-to-the-minute the minute you're up!