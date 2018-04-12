MS State students accused of breaking into University of Alabama, stealing memorabilia

Students accused of stealing memorabilia from University of Alabama; Source: Raycom image bank

According to WCBI, several Mississippi State students are accused of breaking into an athletic building at the University of Alabama and stealing memorabilia.

The burglary happened at the Mal Moore Athletic Complex on April 4th.

WCBI found out that Samuel Tanner Fittes of Columbus, John Thomas Badley of Laurel, Joel Harper Hudnall, and Joshua Jordan of Starkville have all been charged.

The four men were allegedly caught on surveillance video.

All four suspects were arrested and released on Monday with a bond set at $7,500 each.

WCBI says that a University of Alabama spokesperson was unavailable late this afternoon for comment.

MSU Chief Communications Officer Sid Salter says, in part, Mississippi State University does not condone this activity. MSU will monitor the legal process as it unfolds. The university is cooperating with investigators in the case.

