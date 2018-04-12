Madison police warn about recent teen hospitalizations from vaping

The Madison Police Department is investigating several incidents where teenagers have "vaped" CBD oil and hospitalized shortly after.

The CBD oil having this effect is called Galaxy or Green Mist.

After vaping this oil, blood pressure drops which causes the user to faint.

The police department is working to see if any other areas are experiencing this.

If you know of anyone (particularily teenagers) who has had a similar incident, please call the Madison Police Department at 601-856-6111.

So far, nobody has died from these incidents nor suffered permanent damage.

The Madison Police Department still feels that it's important to warn their citizens about this potential threat.

