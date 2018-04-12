Brookhaven man found shot to death in his bedroom

Chief Kenneth Collins confirmed that a 58 year old man's body was found on Industrial Park Road Wednesday morning with multiple gunshot wounds. Source: Raycom Image Bank

Police are investigating after a man was shot to death in the bedroom of his home in Brookhaven Wednesday.

Chief Kenneth Collins confirmed that a 58 year old man's body was found on Industrial Park Road Wednesday morning with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim appeared to have been killed in his bedroom.

Police are actively searching for a suspect and interviewing people who live in the neighborhood.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.